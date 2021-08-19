MacIver News Minute: Afghanistan Disaster

Aug. 18, 2021

I know you were just as shocked and utterly gutted as I was by the images this weekend from Afghanistan and the airport at Kabul.

The video of Afghanis falling thousands of feet to their deaths after trying desperately to hang on to the outside of a plane leaving the country is one that will haunt me forever.

Whether you agree or disagree with the decision to leave Afghanistan, we can all agree that President Biden’s execution of his plan to leave has been a complete and utter disaster.

While the President will attempt to blame others for his incompetence and ineptitude, let’s remember what the President had to say just a few weeks ago.

“The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Unfortunately for the President, the pictures out of Afghanistan tell us everything we need to know.