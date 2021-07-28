MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Fitzgerald Hopes to Prevent Future “Zuckerbucks” Election Scandals

July 28, 2021
During the 2020 presidential election, a non-profit organization funded by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg got directly involved in how local governments conducted the election through massive donations. In Green Bay that funding came with a Democrat political operative who effectively took over the city’s election process. The problem wasn’t limited to Wisconsin.
Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) is worked with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) to draft a resolution that would stop non-profits from providing direct funding to government elections officials. On this episode of the MacIver Newsmakers Podcast, he explains how this will put those organizations on notice that the jig is up.
