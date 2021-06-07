Wisconsin’s Top Issue: Labor Crisis or Equity?

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says the labor crisis is the top issue facing Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers says the top issue facing Wisconsin is equity and inclusion.

Sen. LeMahieu was meeting with business leaders at a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce roundtable on June 2nd. They talked about how the labor crisis is creating the supply chain crisis.

Gov. Evers was addressing his Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion on February 2nd, when he made his comments. MacIver published a report in May about all the ways Evers is trying to make the state government “go woke.”