MacIver News Bulletin – May 14, 2021 (No More Masks)

May 14, 2021 | MacIver News Service

Poynette teacher berates student for not wearing masks

Parents ream school boards about mask mandates

President Biden says get vaccinated or mask up forever

Governor Evers says get vaccinated or you’re killing people

DHS will hire equity officer even after the legislature says no

Wisconsin loses $700 million from ARPA because its unemployment is low

ARPA makes new state tax cuts almost impossible

Gov. Evers says if you don’t get the vaccine you’re killing people, and DHS Sec. Karen Timberlake says she’s hiring an equity officer even after JFC said no. That and much, much more in this week’s MacIver News Bulletin.