Despite Hundreds Of Millions In Fed COVID Aid, Mayor Barrett Still Wants A Higher Sales Tax

The City of Milwaukee is set to receive $406 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), on top of tens of millions in other federal COVID-19 aid. But Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says that is not enough. At the first public hearing on Governor Evers’ 2021-2023 state budget, Mayor Barrett testified that he needs a higher sales tax to address the city’s massive pension problem. Mayor Barrett did not acknowledge or discuss the fact that it was the politicians running the City of Milwaukee that agreed to the “costly” pension program that they apparently do not have a way to pay for. Watch the video of his speech here:

