BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court Ends Evers’ Emergency Orders

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that Gov. Evers exceeded his authority by declaring multiple additional states of emergency after the first one expired.

Jére Fabick, who filed the lawsuit against Governor Evers, said of the outcome, “Today’s decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court was a victory for the rule of law and the separation of powers. This case was never about partisan politics or masks. Instead, this challenge was brought to ensure that the Governor exercise his emergency powers lawfully, something of interest to all citizens of Wisconsin. A Governor is simply not permitted to continue declaring a state of emergency without legislative approval. This case ensures that future Governors— regardless of party and regardless of the reason—must comply with the limits conferred on them by the emergency powers statute and must seek approval from the Legislature to extend a state of emergency declaration.”

The State Supreme Court confirmed what is written in state statute that the Governor can only declare one 60-day state of emergency unless the legislature passes a joint resolution to extend it. Evers declared states of emergency in March, July, September, November, January, and February in response to COVID-19. The court ruled that the orders issued in July, September and February are unlawful.

“The question in this case is not whether the Governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not,” Justice Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion. “Pursuant to this straightforward statutory language, the governor may not deploy his emergency powers by issuing new states of emergency for the same statutory occurrence.”

Evers had claimed they were different emergencies, but the court ruled, as far as the law is concerned, they all applied to the same “statutory occurrence.”

“At the outset, we must remember that our constitutional structure does not contemplate unilateral rule by executive decree. It consists of policy choices enacted into law by the legislature and carried out by the executive branch,” Hagedorn wrote.

“These are clear statutory commands, plainly stated. They compel the conclusion that the legislature enacted Wis. Stat. § 323.10’s time-limiting language to meaningfully constrain the governor’s authority to govern by emergency order,” Hagedorn wrote. “Statutory restrictions on executive power cannot be avoided by modest updates to the “whereas” clauses of an emergency declaration.”

In his footnotes, Hagedorn wrote, “The dissent, in contrast, spends considerable space discussing outcome-focused concerns. But our role is not to rule in favor of outcomes we like; it is to interpret and apply the law, whether we like it or not.”

Justice Walsh Bradley wrote the dissenting opinion. “This is no run-of-the-mill case. We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that so far has claimed the lives of over a half million people in this country,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, the ultimate consequence of the majority’s decision is that it places yet another roadblock to an effective governmental response to COVID-19, further jeopardizing the health and lives of the people of Wisconsin.”

Walsh Bradley argued that Jere Fabick, who filed the lawsuit, did not have standing because he suffered no “pecuniary loss” due to the orders.

Justice Rebecca Bradley concurred with Hagedorn, writing, “Evers declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020. The legislature never extended it. Accordingly, any orders issued by the Governor more than 60 days thereafter are unlawful and void. While a pandemic will not follow the laws of men, the Governor must.”

“Proposals to reinvigorate the nondelegation doctrine are often met with warnings about the adverse impact on the government’s ability to operate efficiently,” Bradley wrote. “Governmental efficiency can never be allowed to trump the people’s liberty.”

“Although conflict between Governor Evers and the legislature over the State’s COVID-19 pandemic response is often presented as partisan in nature, this court’s review is not. This court does not referee partisan battles; our duty is to ensure that each branch of government respects the constitutional limits of its authority,” Bradley wrote.

In addition, Bradley referenced back to Governor Evers’ November respondent’s brief to the case. Evers team wrote that it “may very well implicate separation of powers problems” if he were to declare another public health emergency right after the legislature revoked one. At the time, Evers dismissed that kind of scenario as “rank speculation.”

Bradley wrote to this, “The Governor’s actions illustrate why this court “must be assiduous in patrolling the borders between the branches. This is not just a practical matter of efficient and effective government. We maintain this separation because it provides structural protection against depredations on our liberties.” Tetra Tech EC, 382 Wis. 2d 496, ¶45.”

Read the full Supreme Court decision at the link here.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Governor Evers issued a statement saying, “Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve worked to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and I’ve trusted the science and public health experts to guide our decision making. Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over—while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic.”

“I applaud the Court for ending this constitutional crisis in our state,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R- Oostburg). “Today’s ruling vindicates the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government and will expand freedom and opportunity for the people of Wisconsin.”

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. They got it 100% backwards today,” Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D- Oshkosh) said. “The majority’s decision pretends that a pandemic is unchanging and ignores the devastating human impact of COVID-19.”

“Today’s decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court is a win for the rights of the people of Wisconsin,” Senate President Chris Kapenga (R- Delafield) said. “Governor Evers abused his power to repeatedly declare emergencies. His unwillingness to follow the law threw our state into a constitutional crisis. This decision reinforces that one person cannot wield unchecked power over the people of Wisconsin indefinitely.”

Representative Lisa Subek (D- Madison) said “I am disappointed by today’s decision by conservatives on our state Supreme Court that strikes down our current public health order and ties the hands of the administration to issue subsequent orders. Today’s ruling ignores changing health conditions and circumstances during a pandemic, and it drastically limits the ability of state health officials to respond and act to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

Representative John Macco (R- Ledgeview) said “This is not about the efficacy of masks, it has always been about executive overreach. We live in a representative republic where every branch has a seat at the table. For the Governor to attempt to completely cut out the people’s elected body is unconscionable. My colleagues and I remain ready to work with Governor Evers and it is my hope that the Governor is finally ready to work with us.”