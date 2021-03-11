MacIver News Minute: $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill Heads To Biden

Mar. 11, 2021
Just yesterday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief and stimulus bill. The President is expected to sign the bill into law soon.
Ever thought about exactly how much 2 trillion dollars is or try to visualize what a huge number 2 trillion is?
Two trillion is a 2 with 12 zeros after it – 2 – 000 000 000 000.
2 trillion seconds is 64,000 years.
2 trillion in stacked $100 dollar bills would be 80,000,000 inches high or over 1,200 miles high.
Now that you have a better idea how much money $2 trillion is, ask yourself and your Congressman, how are my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren going to pay for all this non-Covid Covid spending?
May God bless America.
