MacIver News Minute: $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill Heads To Biden

Mar. 11, 2021

Just yesterday, the House of Representatives gave final approval to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief and stimulus bill. The President is expected to sign the bill into law soon.

Ever thought about exactly how much 2 trillion dollars is or try to visualize what a huge number 2 trillion is?

Two trillion is a 2 with 12 zeros after it – 2 – 000 000 000 000.

2 trillion seconds is 64,000 years.

2 trillion in stacked $100 dollar bills would be 80,000,000 inches high or over 1,200 miles high.

Now that you have a better idea how much money $2 trillion is, ask yourself and your Congressman, how are my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren going to pay for all this non-Covid Covid spending?

May God bless America.