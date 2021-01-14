The Impact Of COVID-19 – Average Fatality In Wisconsin, Infection Rate For Young People And Leading Causes Of Death Comparison

January 14, 2021 Every week, we update the three graphics below. They represent the profile of the average person who has died of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, COVID-19 hospitalizations by inpatient’s age group, and a comparison of the most common causes of death in Wisconsin for the years 2019 and 2020. Check back every Thursday so you are always up to date.

NOTE: the Top Causes Of Death In Wisconsin 2019 v. 2020 chart has a lag of about a week and a half because we use CDC data. The deaths related to COVID-19 that are recorded on this chart will be different than the current daily reported number of deaths because of this lag.

Readers have asked us about death from COVID-19 v. death with COVID-19. Unfortunately, this comparison does not differentiate between the two. We have asked DHS for data that would help us determine how many people have died of COVID-19 v. how many people have died with COVID-19. Once we have received this data from DHS, we will update our charts accordingly.

Click on each image to open it up with high resolution in a new tab.













