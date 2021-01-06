Macver News Minute: Violence Is Never The Answer

Jan 8, 2020

As we watched the events unfold at the Capitol in Washington DC yesterday, we felt once again like our very soul was being ripped from our body.

Unfortunately, it is the same feeling that overwhelmed us when Minneapolis burned, kids attacked good samaritans on State Street, anarchists tried to firebomb the police in Madison and violence erupted in Kenosha after the Jacob Blake shooting.

We understand that people are frustrated. We, like you, are frustrated with our government, most politicians, covid but violence is never the answer. Violence can never be the answer. Just as we said it was wrong of Antifa and BLM rioters, it is also wrong of conservatives or Trump supporters.

No matter how upset we are, no matter how frustrated we get with the direction of our country, no matter how crazy those on the opposite side of the political spectrum drive us, we cannot let it boil over, we cannot lose touch of basic human decency, we cannot resort to violence of any kind.

Never.