MacIver News Minute: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Message, 2021

January 19, 2021

“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.”

In honor of Dr. King, enjoy these excerpts from his “I Have a Dream” speech, first delivered in 1963.