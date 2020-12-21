Top 10 Underreported Stories Of 2020

December 21, 2020

At MacIver, we strive to provide readers with information the mainstream media chooses not to cover. In 2020 with the ever changing developments with Coronavirus and the monumental presidential election, far too many important stories were swept under the rug by media outlets.

While the list could be much longer, we have compiled what we believe to be the “Top Ten Underreported Stories Of 2020.”

#10. Wisconsin’s Unprepared High School Graduates

A staggering report released in March of this year found that students from 186 high schools in Wisconsin were required to take remedial math or English classes when starting in the UW System, demonstrating many high school graduates are grossly underprepared for what comes next.

These findings come after consecutive budget increases in the Department of Public Instruction, where funds are supposedly going to provide a better education for Wisconsin students.

#9. Churches Protest Lockdowns

Throughout the pandemic, not only has the ability to earn a living been taken away for many of us, but also our First Amendment right to freely practice religion in community. Religious institutions have been heavily targeted by government lockdowns with limited attendance capacities since the early months of the virus. To the churches that dare defy the restrictions of government bureaucrats in Dane County, fines of up to $1,000 could be enforced if there are violations of the 50 person capacity.

These rules are still forcing many churches to go completely virtual — nearly seven months after the start of the pandemic. In a time where more than ever citizens need to find solace in community and the church, this fundamental right was — and still is — taken away by government leaders.

#8. 67% of Wisconsities Who Died With COVID-19 Had Another Underlying Condition

Public records obtained by The MacIver Institute show that as of early December, at least 67% of individuals in the state who died of COVID-19 had another underlying health condition in addition to 31% of COVID-19 deaths that had an “unknown” comorbidities status with no explanation as to the large “unknown” classification.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office Operations Manager, Karen Domagalski, said at the time, “Almost everyone dying of it has other serious health problems.”

#7. Repeated Mistakes From the Evers Administration

For months, Wisconsinites have seen the incompetence of elected officials and government bureaucrats. They wasted little time telling us what we can and cannot do throughout the pandemic without having a good understanding of the virus themselves.

Back in March, DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm predicted catastrophic positive infections and death rates, when neither statistic came to pass. In July, Palm admitted the negative test result rate she had been providing reporters was inaccurate.

Even after the Thanksgiving holiday, when DHS warned infection and death rates would skyrocket if families got together, they continued to get their predictions wrong as virus rates remained steady in the state.

#6. Impacts of Lockdowns on Citizens

The mainstream media has been quick to report stories of those who have been impacted by the physical effects of Coronavirus itself, but few of these outlets are reporting the repercussions of the strict lockdowns. From mental and social health, to economic well-being, to increased domestic abuse citizens are suffering from being locked down at home.

While many government bureaucrats have been quick to extend their shutdowns — and the mainstream media is willfully providing the coverage they need — the impact of social isolation is proving detrimental to the health of constituents.

#5. Milwaukee Public Schools Approve $1.2 Billion Budget During a Government-Forced Economic Shutdown

In the midst of a nationwide pandemic, where thousands of individuals have been laid off and barred from seeing loved ones — the Milwaukee Public School District approved a $1.2 billion budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

In addition to the budget increase, the board passed spending amendments which expanded retirement benefits and increased the minimum wage of school employees to $15. Ironically, MacIver predicts MPS will be at the front of the line requesting more taxpayer funds in the upcoming budget season.

#4. Politicians Breaking The Rules They Force Their Constituents to Comply With

It’s no secret that many politicians have been eager to hold onto power and command their constituents close down their businesses, stay home from church, and avoid any and all contact with those they don’t live with.

Yet, many of these same politicians seem to think their own rules don’t apply to themselves. From Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done in September, to Gavin Newsom dining in person at an elite restaurant, to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attending rallies in support of Joe Biden, the hypocrisy couldn’t be more clear. Rules for thee and not for me.

#3. Questionable Curriculum, BLM in Milwaukee Schools:

Regardless of the fact that many Milwaukee Public Schools are struggling with low proficiency levels in math and English, this past school year, some MPS schools spent weeks at a time indoctrinating their students with Black Lives Matter material in the classrooms.

While MacIver’s video covering the questionable curriculum in schools has now reached over 135,000 views, this story still appears to be widely underreported in the mainstream media.

#2. Did the End Bail Movement lead to Anisa Scott’s Death?

Over the summer, a young girl in Madison was murdered while riding in her mom’s boyfriend’s car. Anisa Scott’s story went largely uncovered by the mainstream media, as two of the three defendants contradicted the media agenda for the elimination of the cash-bail. Jerry Ward and Perion Carreon would have likely been behind bars had it not been for someone paying their bail.

The ability to eliminate the cash-bail system — a movement being pushed by groups like Freedom Inc. and the Party for Socialism and Liberalism– will only lead to increased violence and crimes in our communities.

#1. Hunter Biden

One national story that unfortunately got almost no attention in the mainstream media — that is until after the election, of course — is Hunter Biden’s shady overseas business dealings and personal life. While Hunter has been under investigation since 2018, it was not discussed in presidential debates, mainstream media outlets, or even by Joe Biden himself.

Shouldn’t the voter have the right to know if the son of a potential president committed international crimes while his father was serving as Vice President? Had this story been reported more transparently when it first broke, it may have drastically altered the results of the presidential election.