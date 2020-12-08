MacIver Newsmakers: Rep. Macco Breaks Down Wisconsin’s Budget Situation

Dec. 8, 2020
Rep. John Macco, Chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, says Wisconsin is in great financial shape, and that didn’t happen by accident. It took years of responsible budgeting and mature longterm planning. He says that must continue into the next budget, despite calls for massive new government spending.
