MacIver Newsmakers: Sen. Bernier Sets the Record Straight on Ballot Rumors

Nov. 7, 2020
In the aftermath of the Nov. 3rd election, rumors of watermarked ballots, secret marking ink, recount strategies, and come-from-behind election wins are everywhere.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) spent many years as the Chippewa County Clerk and oversaw many elections there. She sat down with the MacIver Institute to set the rumors straight.
Bernier explains: where ballots come from, who prints them, how they’re regulated, how they’re marked, and what a recount might reveal.
She also lays out some election integrity priorities for the Wisconsin State Legislature in the next session.
