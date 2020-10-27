MacIver Newsmakers: Dr. J. Robert McClure On The Consequences Of A Biden Economy

According to a study by the James Madison Institute, Florida’s premier free-market think tank, policies under a Joe Biden presidency could cost Wisconsin taxpayers over $9,000 per person, $36,000 per 4-person family, per year. President and CEO of JMI, Dr. J. Robert McClure, discusses the study on this episode of the MacIver Newsmakers Podcast.
Learn more about the James Madison Institute’s study, Battleground States 2020, by clicking here.
