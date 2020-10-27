MacIver Newsmakers: Dr. J. Robert McClure On The Consequences Of A Biden Economy

According to a study by the James Madison Institute, Florida’s premier free-market think tank, policies under a Joe Biden presidency could cost Wisconsin taxpayers over $9,000 per person, $36,000 per 4-person family, per year. President and CEO of JMI, Dr. J. Robert McClure, discusses the study on this episode of the MacIver Newsmakers Podcast.

