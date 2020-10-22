MacIver News Minute – DHS Data Dump

Oct. 22, 202o

Last week, the Evers Administration announced that the state’s covid tracking website would be paused this past weekend while system maintenance was carried out.

On Monday, we found out that despite not telling the public ahead of time, it appears that the Evers Administration took this opportunity to add in to the system a bunch of backlogged Covid tests.

How many? Roughly 121,000, which is significantly higher than the typical amount of tests entered into the system for a weekend.

Of the 121,000 tests entered, 113,000 were negative and 7,700 were positive. That equates to a 6.8 positive test rate, which is much different than what is being reported by the mainstream media.

Something doesn’t add up. Are local health departments once again falling behind entering complete covid data into the system or has the Evers administration fumbled the ball one more time?