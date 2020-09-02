The Impact Of COVID-19 – Average Fatality In Wisconsin, Infection Rate For Young People And Leading Causes Of Death Comparison

September 2, 2020 Every week, we update the three graphics below. They represent the profile of people who have died of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, the rates of coronavirus infection among Wisconsinites aged 20-29, and a comparison of the most common causes of death for Wisconsinites in 2019 and in 2020. Check back every Thursday so you are always up to date.

Click on each image to open it up with high resolution in a new tab.

NOTE: Last week’s Top Causes of Death data included an error. Last week’s data on 2020 deaths measured deaths from January 1 through August 15, but COVID-19 deaths were reported up to August 22 by mistake. Apologies for the confusion.





