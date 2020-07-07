MacIver News Minute: Independence Day Message

July 7, 2020

Happy Belated Independence Day Everyone.

Hope you were able to take a few minutes from the festivities to really think about how truly blessed we are to be living here in the United States of America and how extraordinary it was for the founding fathers to create a new nation built on freedom, liberty and justice for all.

Given the recent unrest that embroils the country, now more than ever, it is important to remember what binds us together as a people and celebrate the greatness of our nation.

Yes, we must do better, individually and collectively, but the desire by some to dwell only on our past failings in an attempt to fundamentally change our way of life ignores all the progress we have made.

Let’s work together to make better what needs to be better but we cannot allow oppressive tyrants who hate everything about our country and believe anyone who disagrees with them is evil, to tear us apart.

Only then, together, will the greatest country in the world become even greater.