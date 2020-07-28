MacIver News Minute: Incomplete and Inaccurate COVID Data

July 28, 2020

Last week, Dane County government quietly published a note on its COVID update website that they were behind entering the number of daily negative tests, calling into question the accuracy of the statewide test total published by the Evers Adminstration.

After Dane County finally got around to entering the 17,000 backlogged negative tests, their weekly positive rate plummeted from 13.4% to 2.1%, a reduction of 84%.

When asked about the bad COVID data from Dane County, all the Evers Administration would say is that a number of local jurisdictions were behind entering complete data. Secretary Palm did not say how many local jurisdictions were reporting incomplete data or for how long this had been going on.

So how can our government make decisions restricting our businesses and our movement, how can they decide to mandate masks, if they cannot accurately track covid diagnoses?