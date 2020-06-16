MacIver News Minute: Evers’ Secret Recordings

Why is a phone call between politicians newsworthy, you might ask? Because an Evers staffer secretly recorded the phone call without notifying the leaders and then that staffer leaked the recording to the media.

Governor Evers so far has refused to identify the staff person responsible for secretly recording his political rivals or say anything about how the recording found its way to the mainstream media. Until Evers reveals the name of the person responsible, the recording of the phone call may not only be a dirty trick but actually illegal here in Wisconsin.

When the Governor’s legal counsel was asked which member of the Adminstration recorded the call, the Governor’s lawyer refused to answer the question directly and attempted to shift blame on the legislature.

Just be honest and open with the people Governor. No games or non-answer answers Governor. Just be honest.