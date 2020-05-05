MacIver News Minute: The People Versus Andrea Palm

MacIver News Service | May 5, 2020
This week, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Emergency Petition filed against Secretary designee Palm.
Legislative leaders believe Palm overstepped her authority when she extended the Evers shelter in place order until May 26th.
The stakes in this case could not be higher.
A shocking 480,000 Wisconsinites have recently applied for unemployment and we now have 725,000 out of work in this state thanks to the Covid crackdown. Some say the unemployment rate could be as high as 27% in Wisconsin, 8 times higher than last year.
If wait, as Evers wants, to slowly begin the process to gradually and methodically go through phases to reopen Wisconsin, it will be too late.
Here’s hoping, for all who have lost their jobs and the businesses owners who are struggling to survive, that the Supreme Court will reach a decision soon… before it is too late.
Catch the MacIver News Minute on News/Talk 1130 WISN every Tuesday and Thursday at 8, 11, and 2. Listen to WISN live on iHeart here. And get every MacIver News Minute delivered directly to your device, along with conversations with key news makers in our MacIver Newsmakers podcasts – be sure to subscribe through your favorite podcast app:
Listen to other recent MacIver News Minutes here: