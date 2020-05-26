MacIver News Minute: Memorial Day

May 26, 2020

Yesterday was, of course, Memorial Day in the United States, the day we set aside to remember and honor all of the brave souls who have served our country in the military and paid the ultimate price to secure the freedom and liberty that too many of us take for granted.

Memorial Day is not just another three-day weekend, the unofficial start of summer or a convenient time to fire up the grill.

Memorial Day is a vital reminder that freedom isn’t free.

Memorial Day is an important patriotic holiday that must be revered and the importance of its meaning must be passed down to our children and our grandchildren.

So if you were just too busy yesterday working out in the garage or running errands, take a few minutes to appreciate the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.

To all the spouses, the families and the loved ones of a service member who died protecting our country, we say thank you.

To all who have given their life to preserve our way of life, we say thank you. We will never forget your sacrifice.