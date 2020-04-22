MacIver Newsmakers Podcast – Rep. Jim Steineke Lays Out What’s At Stake In Court Fight Over Evers’ Safer At Home Order

MacIver News Service | Apr. 22, 2020

On Tues. Apr. 21st, the legislature filed a lawsuit directly with the State Supreme Court against Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, claiming she overstepped her authority in extending Wisconsin’s public health emergency indefinitely. If the legislature losses, democracy in Wisconsin will never be the same.

