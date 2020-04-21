Gov. Evers’ “Badger Bounce Back” Plan Not A Real Plan

We Don’t Need More Hurdles Governor Evers – We Need To Reopen

The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy Board Chair Steve Fettig issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that the Evers Administration issued Public Health Emergency Order #31, the “Badger Bounce Back” plan:

“Governor Evers’ did not announce a plan to lead Wisconsin out of this Covid-19 nightmare today like some would have you believe. Instead, Wisconsinites got more of the same from the Governor – bad data and misleading metrics driving bad decision after bad decision.

It’s clear Gov. Evers is not serious about reopening Wisconsin this year. The metrics he lays out are not realistic and are not attainable in any reasonable amount of time. We have slowed the spread of Covid-19 and stopped our hospitals from being overwhelmed here in Wisconsin. We can reopen Wisconsin’s economy, put our fellow citizens back to work and treat Covid-19 at the same time. Why are the realities that are hitting Wisconsinites hard being ignored?

Let’s be clear, a phased-in opening this fall and winter of Wisconsin’s economy will be too late. We already have over 589,000 people1 who have filed for unemployment (that is almost 20% of our labor force!). Farms are failing, people are falling into depression, domestic violence is on the rise, alcoholism and addiction issues are going untreated. Basic medical and therapeutic services are on hold. How many more of our friends and neighbors need to suffer before we reopen Wisconsin?

Governor Evers, if you wait, there will be no Wisconsin to reopen.”

Steve can be reached at steve@maciverinstitute.com.