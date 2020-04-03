MacIver Newsmakers: Sen. Roger Roth tells the commies where to go

MacIver News Service | Apr. 3, 2020
Wisconsin Senate President Roger Roth got an odd request from the communist Chinese Consulate in Chicago. They wanted him to introduce a resolution praising the People’s Republic’s response to the coronavirus crisis. His response is the opposite of what they hoped for.
Roth also reacts to Gov. Evers’ last minute call for a special session to delay the election.
