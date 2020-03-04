Spend the Surplus or Provide More Tax Relief?

February 20, 2020

By the MacIver Institute

With an unexpected $818 milIion extra in tax collections, there is a debate raging at the Capitol on what to do with this surplus. Governor Evers would like to spend the surplus on education and Legislative Republicans would like to provide more tax relief. Take a look at the information below and decide for yourself – should the government spend the surplus or should the government give the surplus back to you?

How would you vote? Support Evers’ plan to spend the surplus on education or the Republican plan to give the surplus back?

