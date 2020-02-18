MacIver Newsmakers: John Nygren Talks Budget Surplus Plans

Feb. 18, 2020

Rep. John Nygren (R- Marinette) talks about the policies that led to Wisconsin’s $800 million budget surplus and how Republicans have helped the K12 system by cutting costs and increasing aid.

“In addition to those increases, we have been seeing declining enrollment throughout our entire state. Fewer kids, but more money,” Nygren told the MacIver Institute. “Republicans have not been cutting education. We’ve been committed to it. Some would say it’s time for us to get results out of that K12 system, and I think that’s an appropriate conversation for us to have.”