MacIver Newsmakers: Breaking Down Dairy Exports

Feb. 18, 2020

When Gov. Evers said he wants to increase US dairy exports from 15% to 20% of domestic production, he didn’t pull that goal out of thin air. It was established by the US Dairy Export Council as a solution to the US’ excess dairy supply. US Dairy Export Council CEO Tom Vilsack talks with the MacIver Institute about that goal, how close the new Trump trade deals get to it, and what possible impact a state can have with a token investment of $8.5 million. Vilsack also responds to attacks from environmental groups on the dairy industry.