MacIver Newsmakers: Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants President Eric Elliot

WAPA President Eric Elliot testified in the Wisconsin Senate on Jan. 15 about a bill that would make it easier for PAs to practice medicine in the state. Elliot explained to the MacIver Institute how current law ignores a PA’s education and training placing them under the direct and restrictive supervision of an MD. WAPA wants the state to put as much trust in PAs as it does with NPs.

