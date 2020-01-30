Black Lives Matter To Dominate MPS Curriculum Next Week

Jan. 30, 2020 | MacIver News Service

By Bill Osmulski

Next week is the “Black Lives Matter at School National Week of Action,” and Milwaukee Public Schools and its teachers’ union are all in.

MPS will be hosting Black Lives Matter (BLM) events all week long, and the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) “strongly encourages all members to get involved.”

“Our goal is for all children to feel valued and their voices to be heard,” Dr. Keith Posley, MPS Superintendent explained in a video MPS produced for the week of action. “Saying Black Lives Matter levels the playing field. Saying Black Lives Matters isn’t saying others don’t.”

MTEA’s website provides lesson plans and other resources for teachers to use throughout the week, which provides insight into what the week is really all about: advancing a radical liberal agenda.

A middle school or high school teacher following MTEA’s recommended lesson plan will focus on “Restorative Justice” on Monday. The focus on Tuesday is on “Diversity and Globalism.” Wednesday is dedicated to “Queer Affirming, Transgender Affirming, and Collective Value.” Thursday is spent on “Intergenerational, Black Families, and Black Villages.” The lesson plan wraps up on Friday with a focus on “Black Women and Unapologetically Black.”

For those teaching 3-year-old pre-kindergarten, MTEA recommends reading books to the class that reinforce transgender lessons like “My Princess Boy,” “Julian is a Mermaid,” and “I am Jazz.” There’s also a Black Lives Matter coloring and activity book.

For third graders and up, teachers can “have children create protest signs for an issue that they want to stand up for or fight against. Stage a hallway protest, gym rally or go out into the neighborhood for a youth march.”

These plans incorporate the 13 Black Lives Matter Guiding Principles, which are presented in different ways to reach different age groups.

The “Kid-Friendly” principles include restorative justice, globalism, transgender affirming, and queer affirming. How do you explain what globalism is to a 3-year-old?

“Globalism means that we are thinking about all the different people all over the world, and thinking about the ways to keep things fair everywhere,” the guide recommends as an explanation.

The pre-kindergarten explanation of transgender affirming is “Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind. Everyone gets to choose if they are a girl or a boy or both or neither or something else, and no one else gets to choose for them.”

In addition to the “13 BLM Principles,” the packets include a list of definitions to support classroom instruction. The definition of “White Supremacy” states “Some systems, like schools and jails, have white supremacy built into them because white people have had so much power for so long.”

Recognizing that not all teachers have been properly indoctrinated, MTEA has offered extensive training opportunities throughout January. The presentations are also posted to the union’s website for reference.

Pre-school through elementary school teachers received the presentation: “Black Lives Matter: Racial Justice in Early Childhood Education.”

In addition to classroom curriculum, there are events scheduled for every evening of the week. It kicks off on Monday with “Students Amplified” at North High School, which will be broadcast live on 1510 AM from 5:30 to 7:00. On Tuesday night, there will be a screening of the documentary “Push Out: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School.” Wednesday features a mid-day protest walk out, and then a poetry open mic session in the evening. On Thursday night there’s a social, and finally on Friday there’s an awards presentation. Meanwhile, student achievement at MPS remains a disgrace. According to the most recent data from the Department of Public Instruction, only 12 percent of MPS students are proficient in Math, and only 13 percent are proficient in English. Not surprising, with all the time spent on political activism, proficiency in social studies is at almost 40 percent. Priorities.