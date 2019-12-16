MacIver Newsmakers: WMC Calls Out Taxpayer Funded Lobbyists

Dec. 16, 2019

Scott Manley, Executive VP of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), talks about a report on Taxpayer Funded Lobbyists. Local governments use taxpayer funds to support those groups, which then go to Madison advocating for higher taxes on those local taxpayers. This has been an open secret in Madison for years, but Manley said once those groups started using taxpayer funds to run local ads to convince people they want higher taxes – it was time to step in.

