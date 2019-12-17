MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Rick Esenberg and WILL Fight For Accurate Voter Rolls



Dec. 17, 2019

On Friday, a Wisconsin judge made national headlines when he ruled that over 200,000 old and out-of-date voter registrations needed to be removed from the state voter list. State law requires local officials and the Wisconsin Election Commission to remove the names of voters if it cannot be verified that they still live at their old address. Rick Esenberg, President and Chief Legal Counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, joins the podcast to talk about WILL’s victory and why everyone should care about ballot integrity.